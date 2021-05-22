Onslow Co. Animal Services suspends adoptions, intake of dogs due to parvovirus outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Animal Services is suspending adoptions and intake of dogs for at least two weeks due to an outbreak of canine parvovirus at the shelter.

CPV is a highly contagious virus that is believed to have entered the shelter through community spread. Staff say all potentially exposed dogs are being monitored in isolation.

Two weeks is the recommended quarantine time for the virus according to Dr. Patricia Dineen, staff veterinarian at the Onslow Animal Services.

“For the health of all dogs in the shelter and in an abundance of caution, the suspension of intake of new dogs is recommended,” said Dineen.

Remaining dogs at the shelter have been moved into a new, recently completed section of the building. It provides isolation by design and will also allow time for any infected dogs to be monitored away from the current population.

The American Veterinary Medical Association indicates that “canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk.”

This does not apply to any of the cats at the shelter.

According to the Onslow County Animal Services Facebook page, infected dogs are those who have been bit or involved in similar situations can be admitted to the shelter.

Anyone wanting to surrender or adopt dogs can contact Animal Services at (910) 455-0182 for more information. The Onslow Animal Services hopes to return to normal operations on June 7.