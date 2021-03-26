Onslow County CHEW! Program asks for critical donations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County CHEW! program is asking for the public’s help.

The program is asking for specific donations that fit the organization’s critical need list. Those items include:

Canned vegetables

Canned soup

Individual cereals

Canned meats (chicken, Vienna Sausage, tuna, and beanie weenies)

Pasta

The CHEW house’s operating hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you cannot make those times and would like to drop off after hours, leaders ask to put donations in the shed on the back porch. Officials said they check it frequently, and there is a sheet on the door to fill out so leaders know who it’s from.

The CHEW! house is located at 8 Ruth Street in Jacksonville. The organization feeds underprivileged children from 30 schools across Onslow County.

Shelly Kieweg, Community Impact Director for the CHEW! program, and United Way of Onslow County gave a huge shoutout to the volunteers and donors that contribute.