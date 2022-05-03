JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new expansion phase will be taking place at the Onslow County landfill. This comes after a recent meeting and vote by the commissioners.

It’s expected the landfill will be at full capacity in three years, and with a new ten-acre expansion, which was voted on and approved Monday, the landfill will be able to keep operating smoothly.

“We’re making preparations right now, to expand it to phase 5,” said Assistant County Manager Ben Warren. “It usually takes two to three years to get through all the permits and construction and preparation to get that next phase ready. “

Warren said they hope to start construction on the expansion of the landfill by this fall, which is a much more cost-effective option than others.

“If we didn’t have the landfill space available to expand, we’d have to look at other options such as transferring to other counties’ landfills, which would be a very expensive way to dispose of trash,” said Warren.

Michael Russell, the landfill supervisor, said he believes the expansion will be finished and ready for use around 2024.

“It’s a big undertaking to get one of these cells developed, but as long as we can do our job and the public helps us and works with us, we can we can stay,” said Russell.

He added that with the equipment they use to compress the garbage, they have been able to save a lot of space already in their cells.

“We’re working hard to keep the airspace, to keep the compaction down and to be able to utilize that land as long as we can,” said Russell.

Onslow County residents can help to save space at the landfills as well, just by sorting their trash.

“If we’re putting our recycled products into the landfill, then that’s just taking up extra space,” said Russell. “Keep the foreign stuff out, anything that can be recycled, anything like that helps us.”

Russell added that with the cell expansions happening every few years, they will be able to use the space up until 2041.