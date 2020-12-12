Onslow Co. elections complete hand-eye recount for Supreme Court Chief Justice race

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is still one election contest to be settled in North Carolina — the race for state Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley is behind her Republican challenger Paul Newby by 401 votes with counties still wrapping up their recount.

Every county in North Carolina is completing the Beasley campaign’s request for a random hand-eye recount.

The Onslow County elections board did its recount Friday morning. The county’s elections director says this new tally of votes shows the same result as the recount they did last month.

“All of the numbers matched. The votes for Beasley, the votes for Newby and the undervotes and overvotes matched exactly from election day so once again I’m very thrilled with our new Hart Intercivic new election equipment,” said Jason Dedmond, Onslow County Elections Director.

State elections officials hope to have results from counties’ latest recounts in by next week.