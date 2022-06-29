JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man is being held under a $2.016 million secured bond after he was arrested on a number of drug-related charges.

Michael J. Anderson of 1247 Lake Cole Road, Lot 10, was arrested on June 23 after a search warrant was executed at his home. The search warrant was carried out after a two-month drug investigation and was carried out by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.

Anderson was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Trafficking Heroin (15 Counts)

Trafficking Methamphetamine (5 Counts)

Sell and deliver Schedule II (3 Counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (2 Counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana (2 counts)

Trafficking Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I

Manufacture Schedule I

Manufacture Marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule VI

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Conspiracy to traffic heroin

Conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin

The investigation began after detectives said they began receiving tips back in April that Anderson was distributing large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and heroin. During the search, they found seven guns, seven pounds of marijuana, 205 grams of crystal meth, 68 grams of cocaine, 80 bags of THC edibles, 12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, several prescription pills and over $8,000.