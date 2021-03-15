Onslow County Schools hosts information sessions on new elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools leaders are presenting their new district map as they near completion for its new elementary school. This means students from other nearby schools will be relocating to Clear View Elementary in 2022.

In the last few decades, about 300-plus students have been enrolling each year in Onslow County Schools. Administrators say to tackle the increasing student population, they’re building a new elementary school.

The 119,000 square foot building has about 48 classrooms and can house up to 850 students.

The opening of Clear View will require a new district map. Select students from seven nearby schools will be impacted. Depending on a number of factors, some will have to transfer to Clear View Elementary starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

“So by putting this school here, we’re able to do some realigning of the students in the district lines,” said Steve Myers, chief operating officer at Onslow County Schools.

District leaders are aiming to make this transition easy for the parents impacted. They’re taking transportation into account and trying to keep kids living in the same neighborhood attend the same school.

“We want to make sure the community stays together. We don’t want to take a community or neighborhood and split it up, say ‘well, part of you go to this school, part of you go to that school’ and then they come home, and play together. We want to make sure they play together and go to school together,” said Myers.

The first of three meetings started Monday at 6 p.m. The other two meetings this week will also be held at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 15, at Heritage Elementary

Tuesday, March 16, at Stateside Elementary

Thursday, March 18, at Meadowview Elementary

Parents who may be impacted by this proposal are encouraged to attend the meetings to find out more about the redistricting plans. The new addition will help balance the student population between the new and existing elementary schools.

Clear View Elementary is set to open its doors August 2022.