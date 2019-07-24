Onslow Co. Senior Center seeks fan donations to help disabled elderly residents

The Onslow County Senior Center is asking the community to donate more fans to its program that gives free fans to disabled local seniors to help them stay cool in the summer heat.
In a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday, the Onslow County Senior Center said on Tuesday it received a donation of 12 fans from the Christian Women’s Fellowship. But, in a comment on that post, the center said it still needs more fans to distribute to local seniors.
If any groups or individuals are interested in donating fans to the Onslow County Senior Center, call them at 910-455-2747, or visit them at 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville.
