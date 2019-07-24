Onslow Co. Senior Center seeks fan donations to help disabled elderly residents

The Kettle Diner is running a promotion this July to help its customers easily spread holiday cheer to local soldiers stationed overseas during the Christmas holiday.

According to The Kettle Diner's Facebook page, the diner is providing free winter and holiday-themed greeting cards that patrons can fill out while they wait for their food. The restaurant will then put each card in an envelope and, later this year, will mail all the cards to soldiers from Camp Lejeune who will be stationed overseas during the Christmas holiday.