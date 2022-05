JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A grand opening for the new Onslow Community Outreach, Inc. soup kitchen will be held later this week.

The grand opening will take place Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at 1210 Hargett St. in Jacksonville. Refreshments will be provided and a tour of the new facility will be held.

Speakers will also be talking about the new facility.