Onslow County 911 Center chief encourages residents to get, use new app

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the past year, Onslow County’s 911 Center answered over 170,000 calls, dispatching EMS over 24,000 times.

Those numbers aren’t any worse than previous years, according to Onslow County 911 Division Chief Ray Silance. The county continues to push Smart 911, an app to aid dispatchers in emergency situations with any important information they need to know ahead of time.

Currently, only about 10% of calls they received since launching the app have been from users. They hope to increase that number going forward.

“We can pull up that information that you put in there. So if you have it, you’re allergic to something, or maybe you just had heart surgery, or any kind of medical needs your assistance you might need,” Silance said. “When you call 911, all that information automatically pops up.”

You can create your free safety profile at Smart911.com or by downing the Smart911 app in the Apple store or the Google Play store.