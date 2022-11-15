JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for its Elder Cheer Program.

The Onslow County DSS is looking for everything from toothpaste to clothes to give back to residents living in adult care homes throughout the county.

“It is so important for us to take a minute for the community to let them know that we haven’t forgotten why your contributions were important,” said Elizabeth Patterson, adult services supervisor for Onslow County DSS. “And we just want to take a moment and just say, thank you.”

Donations can be dropped off throughout November 30 at their building at 612 College St. in Jacksonville.