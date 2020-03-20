Onslow County and partners continue to tell the community “Stay home if you’re are sick”

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department, Onslow County Emergency Management, Onslow County Emergency Medical Services, and Onslow Memorial Hospital continue to highlight the public health importance of adhering to quarantine guidance for all Onslow County residents.

If you are ill or have been told by a healthcare provider that you are being tested for COVID-19 you must adhere to the isolation guidance issued to you by your healthcare provider.

Stay home during illness and until you are cleared by public health or your healthcare provider if you have been given specific isolation guidance.

Health officials say, “Individuals who are being tested for COVID-19 are considered Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and must remain isolated pending test results.”

Once results are completed, those persons under investigation will be contacted by public health or your healthcare provider to communicate results and offer further guidance for ongoing isolation or advice for clearance.

Anyone who violates any quarantine or isolation orders are subject to criminal prosecution as allowed by law, Onslow County officials said.

Onslow County Public Health urges all residents to follow these fundamental hygiene recommendations: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time, void touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hand, avoid close contact with people who are ill and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

All Onslow County Residents: