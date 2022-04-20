JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a time to celebrate volunteers and those who are giving back to Onslow County.

The Golden Rule Lightkeeper and Fabric of our Community awards ceremonies happened on Wednesday. Community Impact Director at United Way of Onslow County, Shelly Kieweg, said these events are a special way for them to honor those who are making a difference.

“Being recognized puts a bigger impact on how much we appreciate what they do,” Kieweg said. “Because as a nonprofit agency, we could not do what we do without volunteers. Hands down no way in the world, we have volunteers that are working for us every single day.”

Above is photos from the Jacksonville Government Facebook page of the winners along with details on how to watch the presentations, including G10TV.org and the City of Jacksonville YouTube page.