JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has announced his resignation, effective immediately.

Jack Bright has told Onslow County Government officials of his resignation “due to family commitments and current health conditions,” officials stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Bright has been on the board for 15 years and chairman for the past six years.

“We are so grateful for the dedication Jack Bright has shown as a commissioner,” Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin said in the Facebook post. “In his time as a commissioner, Onslow County has grown significantly, and we have weathered difficult times including Hurricane Florence and the pandemic.

Jack Bright (WNCT photo)

“Chairman Bright helped lead our efforts in negotiating the funding formula with the Onslow County Board of Education and he has helped develop a closer relationship with our local municipalities. We appreciate his commitment to serving the public and hope he will enjoy more time with his family.”

The Onslow County Republican Party has 30 days, beginning December 2, to make a recommendation to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners to fill the vacancy, under North Carolina General Statute 153A-27.1 (d). Whoever fills the spot will serve through the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2024.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Monday at 11 a.m. in a regularly-scheduled meeting at the Onslow County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Chambers. New commissioners will be sworn in and a new chairman and vice chairman will be selected.