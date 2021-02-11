Onslow County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright issues statement on the passing of Martha Jacob

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Martha Jacob, former Onslow Health Department Director of Nursing and dedicated community volunteer passed last week. She was 97.

Miss Martha came to Jacksonville with her husband who was a Military Police officer on the base and she began work at the county hospital. Eventually, she worked with the Naval Hospital before taking a position with the Onslow County Health Department in 1954. She retired in 1988 as the Director of Nursing, but not before leaving a legacy of public health advocacy and a string of programs that she helped to fund and operate to benefit the community.

Jack Bright, Chairman of the Onslow Board of Commissioners issued a statement:

“We are so saddened that Miss Martha has joined the long list of persons who we have lost recently. Her dedication to the children, women, and our citizens was sincere. Her 34 years of service to our county writing grants, creating programs, and ensuring and advocating for public health are deeply appreciated. She was involved in many programs and efforts to help the community including hospice and assistance for the needy. She was very strong in her advocacy and won funding for many special causes. Her drive to help extended beyond the Health Department as she involved her family in helping needy families during the holidays. Additionally, her service to her church and many causes will be missed. Her loss leaves a special void in our community.”