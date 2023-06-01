JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is proposing a censure of one of its members.

Commissioner Walter Scott is the center of a resolution that was released on Thursday. It says Scott is being considered for censure because of continued disrespect and demeaning actions and communication toward county employees.

The failure to correct those actions would result in further action deemed necessary, the board said in the release of the document.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday to discuss the censure as part of its agenda.