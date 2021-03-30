Onslow County Board of Commissioners considering purchase of land owned by former NC Sen. Harry Brown

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Board of Commissioners announced on Tuesday they are considering adding 153 acres of park space that is currently owned by former NC State Sen. Harry Brown.

The space could provide an opportunity for additional tourism and recreation opportunities for county citizens, officials said in a press release Tuesday. Officials said Brown approached the county about the purchase and said his wish was for the property not to be developed and, instead, for it to remain largely as natural space for recreation.

A proposal to purchase the currently operating Equine Country USA for $1.25 million will be discussed at the board’s regular meeting on Monday. Officials said the property has been valued at more than $2.4 million by an independent appraiser, which was done on March 17.

County officials have said tourism funds would be used to pay for two-thirds of the purchase. State law requires these funds only be used for tourism-related activities. The funds are collected as a tax on overnight accommodations such as hotels. County funds would be used to pay for one-third of the cost.

More details were released regarding the facility from the county’s press release:

“The site has been used for horse boarding and training, horseback trail rides, horse shows and competitions, weddings, special events, cross country runs and overnight stays in cabins on the property.

“A 26-stall barn, reception building used for weddings and events, 11 cabins, a combination store and office building and an announcing booth for the horse arenas, bleachers, pastures and ponds are at the site. Among the items being transferred with the property is a wedding carriage, church pews and wedding accessories.

“Recently an outside firm surveyed Onslow residents about ideas for expanded recreation. Some of those items were outdoor fitness areas, walking trails, outdoor amphitheater, fishing areas, camping areas, kayak access, paddle boats, playgrounds, indoor programming and horse-riding trails. Staff has proposed overnight horse camps, field trips during the summer and school year, special themed camps, dog shows, 4-H events, hayrides and bonfires, holiday events such a festival of lights and Easter egg hunts. Onslow Parks and Recreation believes many of the activities can take place at the site.

“Staff has also proposed water activities to include fishing derbies, paddle boats, kayaks and canoeing. Other programs could be yoga, fitness and Zumba classes, nature programs as well as activities designed to attract youth. Adult Recess, a new activity for stress relief could also be developed at the site.

“Revenue sources would include rentals associated with weddings, corporate and special events, and for classes at the site.

“The consideration of the purchase of the property is set for the 11 a.m., April 5, 2020 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the partial use of the Commission Chambers for vaccinations, seating is very limited for the meeting. The meeting can be viewed live on the County’s Facebook page, on G10TV via Spectrum Cable and on www.g10tv.org by clicking on the “Watch” button.