Onslow County Board of Commissioners support Second Amendment

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Board of Commissioners said they are supporting the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

“It is acknowledged that the right of individuals to keep and bear arms has been challenged in some areas of the United States of America by many levels of Government and the members of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners have taken an oath to defend and uphold the Constitutions of the United States and of North Carolina,” officials said.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners added they are committed to protecting all Constitutional rights of Onslow County citizens.