JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Board of Education introduced two new members on Tuesday.

Both were sworn in during the school’s monthly meeting. Elbert Garvey and Louis Rogers will be filling in the seats of Eric Whitfield and Joseph Speranza. Both new school board members were candidates from the primary election in May.

“These two gentlemen, I believe were the next two in line when you look at the number of votes that candidates received in the primary, and that I think, was the process that the Republican Party used to determine who would be filling those two seats,” said Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for OCS.

Whitfield made headlines after being convicted, in April of cyberstalking. In August, he sent his resignation letter, which the board unanimously approved on Sept. 2.