JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott Jenkins roads, or continue on N.C. 53 and use Harris Creek Road to access Holly Shelter Road.

The department’s bridge maintenance office will do maintenance on the concrete driving deck and its support structures below. The bridge is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Feb. 15, weather permitting.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media