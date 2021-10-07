Onslow County bridge replacement scheduled to begin

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -- CarolinaEast received an award from the North Carolina Nursing Association for 2021 Best Practice - Caring for Others.

Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer for CarolinaEast, Jim Davis, said CarolinaEast received this award due to its COVID-19 vaccine efforts. He also said CarolinaEast made a real effort to bring vaccine events throughout the community over the course of the pandemic, focusing on underserved areas.