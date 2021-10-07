Onslow County bridge replacement scheduled to begin

Jacksonville
Bridge work ahead (Fox2Now.com photo)

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. – Construction to replace an Onslow County bridge is scheduled to begin next week. 

Contractors will replace the bridge on N.C. 50 over Sandy Run Swamp with a more modern structure. The current bridge was built in 1956.

During construction, which is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 11, this section of road will be closed to traffic. Contract crews plan to have the road reopened by late spring.

Drivers will be detoured onto Haws Run and Padgett roads to access either side of N.C. 50. 

The N.C. Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and drive cautiously around the construction.

