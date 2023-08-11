JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A section of Holly Shelter Road west of Jacksonville is scheduled to be closed for one week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews repair a bridge.

The bridge over Southwest Creek near Burgaw Highway will close at 9 a.m. Aug 14 and reopen at 9 a.m. Aug. 21. During this time, bridge maintenance crews will replace and repair some areas of the bridge deck that are worn.

Drivers, which will be detoured onto Harris Creek Road, should plan for a longer commute and use caution when approaching the work site.

