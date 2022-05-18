ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — Today is International Museum Day, so if you’re looking to visit a museum, you’re in luck.

The Onslow County Museum is offering free admission and is extending its hours to 7 p.m. to celebrate. Organizers say today is all about celebrating local museums and their history.

“We are the keeper of our County’s history. So we want to be able to tell that story. And we want our residents here in the county to know their county,” says Collections Manager Emily Baker.

The celebration includes a selfie wall and a chance for visitors to see behind the scenes.