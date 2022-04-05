JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on April 18 to discuss an economic project that could bring up to 100 new jobs to the Burton Park area of Onslow County.

Glenn Hargett with Onslow County Government said in a press release that if approved, “the County would enter into an agreement with Trask Land Company, Inc to allow the construction of a 50,000 square foot medical office building and three other buildings in the Park that could be home to retail or restaurant businesses. The Onslow Board of Commissioners will consider at the meeting, economic development incentives that would equal the cost of the land to be purchased from the County if economic development conditions are met.”

Burton Park (Onslow County Government photo)

The hearing would allow the public to comment on the proposal before the Commissioners consider voting on the economic development project.

Hargett said in the press release the buildings are estimated to cost in excess of $13 million to construct, and the business entities within are anticipated to create the new jobs. Commissioners will also consider selling two Burton Park tracts of land of about 16 acres total for $928,500. The County would finance the sale with annual payments of $154,750 starting in May 2026 and until the debt is paid in full.

The commissioners’ meeting will be held at the Onslow County Government Center, located at 234 NW Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville, starting at 6 p.m.