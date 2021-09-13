Onslow County community awareness event for homeless vets this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Community members are partnering up to help homeless veterans in an event that will take place this Saturday.

The NC State Extension Office, Onslow Community Outreach and 4-H will be putting on “Serve Those Who Served Us.” They’ll assist local homeless veterans experiencing addiction. Organizers will give out clothing and hygiene products to veterans.

Empowering Youth and Families Program Assistant Lee Stiles explained what this will mean to homeless veterans in Onslow County.

“We want to show our appreciation by putting on this community event to show you that, hey, you, you are special. And you mean so much to not only our community, but to our country as a whole,” Stiles said.

Clothing and hygiene donations are currently being accepted at the Onslow County Center in Jacksonville. Saturday’s event runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Onslow Community Outreach.