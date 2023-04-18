JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Volunteers throughout the Onslow County community were honored Tuesday for their efforts.

The Fabric of Our Community and Golden Lightkeeper Awards were given to those who dedicated their lives to helping others. The United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee planned the ceremony.

“We got 179 agencies that source volunteers through there and our database is 12,000 plus volunteers,” said Raquel Painter, president of United Way of Onslow County. “This past year, we provided over two million and sweat equity back into the community. So volunteerism does make a difference.”

The community nominated the recipients of the awards.