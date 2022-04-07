JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Community Outreach is showing off its new renovations to help their soup kitchen.

There’s now a brand new flat top griddle, double the amount of cooking appliances, and space for social distancing.

“Now being able to bring over our kitchen and being able to provide those meals in one place has really been just instrumental for us expanding and delivering the services that we need,” says Angela Kraker, director of development at Onslow Community Outreach.

In May, they’ll be an open house tour of the new changes. The outreach program adds they are looking for some donations, particularly peanut butter and powdered milk.

Onslow Community Outreach issued a press release with more details on its new soup kitchen.

The Soup Kitchen has evolved from a single pot to a thriving program at Onslow Community Outreach, serving over 170 meals per day! Overcoming obstacles and remaining focused on the mission of ending food insecurity, the Soup Kitchen never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic nor during the recent rise in gas prices. Onslow County has counted on the soup kitchen at Onslow Community Outreach to offer food, community, and hope.

More exciting changes for the soup kitchen are happening! After 5 years of planning, building, and organizing – Onslow Community Outreach is welcoming the Soup Kitchen home to 1210 Hargett Street. We will once again be preparing our commencing meal – red vegetable soup on May 5th to celebrate our new beginning in our new home. As pillars in the fight to end hunger in Onslow County, we would like to thank everyone who has supported the soup kitchen and Onslow Community Outreach. Through your assistance, we have changed over 9,000 lives per year!

