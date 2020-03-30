Onslow County confirms first death related to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department (OCHD) is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Onslow County.

The individual died on March 22, from complications associated with the virus.

Although the death occurred on March 22, laboratory confirmation was received on Monday.

The patient was in their 70s with underlying medical condition(s) and died of pneumonia secondary to COVID-19.

“We continue to urge the public to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and frequently disinfect surfaces,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County Health Director. “Please continue to monitor the Onslow County Health Department website for updates on cases, information, and be assured that the Onslow County Health Department is releasing information on positive cases as received and in a timely fashion from laboratories and the health care community.”