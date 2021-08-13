Onslow County COVID-19 surge results in longer waits at Onslow Memorial ER

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital leaders say the COVID-19 increase in the county is the highest they have seen since the middle of January, the height of the winter surge.

“It has been extremely, extremely taxing for the community and for our staff,” said Steven Spencer Onslow Memorial’s Chief Medical Officer. He calls the last three weeks a trying time for Onslow County due to the rise in COVID cases.

Spencer says 32 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and six are in the intensive care unit. It’s a unit that has been running near capacity without enough nurses to man it.

Online Originals: Onslow County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of the pandemic

The surge in cases is resulting in a worker shortage. Spencer attributes it to COVID exposure as well as nurses and doctors being infected with the virus.

This has really put a strain on the health system with the increase of covid patients in the hospital. Steven Spencer, Onslow Memorial Chief Medical Officer

Onslow Memorial officials added the increase of coronavirus patients is affecting wait times in their emergency room. This is due to admitted patients using ER beds while they wait to be moved to a COVID unit.