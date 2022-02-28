JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County is currently dealing with at least 165 vacant positions that are causing staffing shortages countywide. Some departments are in dire need to fill those vacancies.

Onslow County Human Resource Director Janelle Golloway says there is a high demand for paramedics and EMTs, detention officers, social workers and public health nurses in the county. She adds that there are multiple job positions in each of those departments and they are using sources such as, Indeed, colleges, and advertisements to get the job notices out.

“We’re all looking for the same applicant pool, so there’s such a high demand for these positions, and the supply is low,” Golloway says. “Because we’re all out there looking to fill these same positions.”

The Onslow County Health Department is one of these departments that have been struggling.

Health Director Kristen Hoover said many of the positions that have vacancies are mandated services.

“They are services we know our community really needs, so we do everything we can to minimize the disruptions to the public that we might have,” Hoover said.

Hoover also talked about how these vacancies are affecting how they serve the community and what county officials are doing to spread awareness about these available positions. She said some of the hardest jobs to fill at the health department are the mid-level providers such as nurse practitioners and nurses.

“Certainly we’ve seen the importance of these public health nurses through this pandemic, but it’s been a really difficult time for our public health and public health nurses,” Hoover said. “So trying to rebuild our workforce and make sure that the services the health department provides to the community are available every day.”