JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Giselle Kalena Cadet is a 17-year-old female. She is 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with ear-length black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly heading to the Sugar Land, Texas, area, officials said.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please contact Det. R. Winners at (910) 0455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.