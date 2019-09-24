Onslow County Emergency Services receives $10,000 grant from Duke Energy

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – On Tuesday, Onslow County Emergency Services said it has received a $10,000 Storm Resiliency Grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

OCES officials said the agency will use the grant money “to improve cellular and Internet communication during disasters and rescue search situations, especially in rural areas.”



The agency plans to buy an “Enhanced Mobile Cellular Network Multi-Carrier” system, which OCES officials said will connect wireless devices for all Onslow County Emergency staff to two of the major cellular providers, to give them the best possible cellular signal and data capabilities in emergency situations.



Norman Bryson, the Onslow County Emergency Services Director, explained why his agency needs this technology.



“In the past, Onslow Emergency Services staff borrowed this technology from Pender County to help in the search for Mariah Woods. Having our own equipment will help support field staff in managing and communicating during searches, wildfires, hazardous material events and other emergencies.”

Onslow County is one of sixty-five North Carolina agencies picked to receive a total of $1.1 million in Duke Energy Storm Resiliency Grants.