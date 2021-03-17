Onslow County employees dishing out meals to seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County employees helped dish out dozens of meals for seniors in the Meadow Oaks community on Wednesday.

Employees at Seniors Services handed out boxes of non-perishable foods. This was the second round of delivered meals that was funded by the Family First Coronavirus Response Act in order to help those during the pandemic. The Senior Services director said these distribution events is more than just giving out boxes of food.

“So some of the seniors we’re delivering to use to come to our center before we had to close for the pandemic,” said Onslow County Senior Services Direcotr Clay Calhoun. “Our staff are able to engage with them again, they’re excited to see us, we’re excited to see them and sometimes we may be the only communication they have that week or that day.”

Employees are working with nearby senior communities to deliver more meals in the future.