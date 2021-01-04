Onslow County employees reassigned to help with coronavirus phone bank

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials are temporarily closing most library branches and the county museum as they activate their Type 3 Disaster Response Team.

Employees at those departments are being to moved to a different role in response to the pandemic.

Starting Monday, they will begin transitioning to the county’s citizens phone bank which was activated last year when the coronavirus first began, to answer calls about the virus.

Now, county employees will help answer questions about COVID and register people for COVID vaccinations.

On Wednesday, people 75 or older in Onslow County are able to started getting vaccinated by dialing the call center and scheduling an appointment.

According to the U.S. Census 2010, about 14,000 people in the county are in that age group.

They will be the first group of people getting the shots who are not first responders or possibly exposed to the virus everyday.

According to the county, some callers were not able to get through on the lines for the phone bank and additional assistance has been needed.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 500 calls to the citizen’s phone bank had been received, most from the 75 and above age group who wanted to register for the vaccination.

Only the county’s main branch and drop-off services will be open until further notice.

The expanded phone bank is set to be up and running by Wednesday, but workers are already answering calls and scheduling people for their appointments. Because of the high volume of calls, they ask you be patient when calling.

The citizen’s phone bank is 910-989-5027.