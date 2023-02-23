JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Emergency Services 911 Division has partnered with the Denise Amber Lee Foundation to help save more lives.

The partnership was created to help telecommunicators respond better when facing an emergency. The training happened this week, on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Denise Amber Lee Foundation was created by Nathan Lee after his wife’s kidnapping and murder in June 2008. Lee travels around the country to tell her story and promote public safety through training.

“It’s something that can still happen, even though we’re in 2023. And this happened in 2008. And that’s why I’m still traveling, you know, all over the country, to just make sure that they have the tools to go back to their center and make sure it doesn’t happen,” Lee said.

The foundation has taught in 48 states and works with over 1,000 emergency service officials a year. To hear more about the Denise Amber Lee Foundation, visit their website.