Onslow County Farmers’ Market opens in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Farmers’ Market will open for business on Saturday.

Buyers can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables along with plants. Those who attend can also enjoy the fresh products all the way through December. It’s open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays and is located at 4024 Richlands Hwy. in Jacksonville.

Event organizers say more people came out to the market last year because of the pandemic. They are hopeful more people will come out this year, too.

“Actually had more folks coming in, out last year have discussed the market because of a shortage at traditional food chains,” said Onslow County Farmers’ Market manager Marie Bowman.

Here’s a list of participating vendors

New Bridge Organics- produce, plants

Pickett Produce – produce

Countryside Herbs – plants, produce, soap

Logan Farms – soap/body products

Bynum Family Farms – chicken, eggs, some produce

Mills Farm – beef

Dash Farms – pork

Meadowview Farms – Honey & CBD products

Perry’s Gourmet Popcorn – kettle corn

Feast for the Gods – Greek dishes, spices, & cookbooks

2 Baked Crumbs – authentic NY baked goods

Breezes Delight – gluten free, keto, dairy and sugar free baked goods

Elderberry Syrup Mamas – elderberry teas

Bluecreek Woodworks – woodworking

The American Craftsman – cutting boards, wooden pens, home decor

Scripts by Doc – wooden pens

Let It Bee Creatives – hand-sewn decorative masks (4 layers), aprons, bowl koozies, painted items

Divine Designs by Aleisha – jewelry and paintings

From the Earth – hand-cut stone/gems jewelry (she cuts her own stones)

Vee’s Tees & crafty things – artwork, vinyl designs, t-shirts

Hillbilly Soaps & Candles – soaps & candles

There is also a smaller market set up on Tuesdays in downtown Jacksonville. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. until noon.