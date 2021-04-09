Onslow County Farmers’ Market opens in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Farmers’ Market will open for business on Saturday.
Buyers can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables along with plants. Those who attend can also enjoy the fresh products all the way through December. It’s open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays and is located at 4024 Richlands Hwy. in Jacksonville.
Event organizers say more people came out to the market last year because of the pandemic. They are hopeful more people will come out this year, too.
“Actually had more folks coming in, out last year have discussed the market because of a shortage at traditional food chains,” said Onslow County Farmers’ Market manager Marie Bowman.
Here’s a list of participating vendors
- New Bridge Organics- produce, plants
- Pickett Produce – produce
- Countryside Herbs – plants, produce, soap
- Logan Farms – soap/body products
- Bynum Family Farms – chicken, eggs, some produce
- Mills Farm – beef
- Dash Farms – pork
- Meadowview Farms – Honey & CBD products
- Perry’s Gourmet Popcorn – kettle corn
- Feast for the Gods – Greek dishes, spices, & cookbooks
- 2 Baked Crumbs – authentic NY baked goods
- Breezes Delight – gluten free, keto, dairy and sugar free baked goods
- Elderberry Syrup Mamas – elderberry teas
- Bluecreek Woodworks – woodworking
- The American Craftsman – cutting boards, wooden pens, home decor
- Scripts by Doc – wooden pens
- Let It Bee Creatives – hand-sewn decorative masks (4 layers), aprons, bowl koozies, painted items
- Divine Designs by Aleisha – jewelry and paintings
- From the Earth – hand-cut stone/gems jewelry (she cuts her own stones)
- Vee’s Tees & crafty things – artwork, vinyl designs, t-shirts
- Hillbilly Soaps & Candles – soaps & candles
There is also a smaller market set up on Tuesdays in downtown Jacksonville. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. until noon.