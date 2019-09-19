Onslow County Government wins award for communication during Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Government said it will receive a national award for its communication with citizens during Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Onslow County officials said at a conference on September 27 in Denver, Colorado, the Center for Digital Government will award Onslow County with the “Government Experience Award 2019.”
According to Onslow County officials, the county was chosen for the award for its communication efforts during Hurricane Florence, including “its 24/7 Citizen Phone Bank that is available to residents during a crisis, the use of GIS to determine flood zones and road closures, consistent Facebook Live broadcasts to inform the community of any updates related to safety and weather, and sharing the rescue efforts with news crews.”
Earlier in September, the Center for Digital Government gave the county a third-place national award for its Information Technology Services’ efforts during Hurricane Florence, including the use of “best technology practices, streamlining delivery of government services, cybersecurity, helping with disaster response and recovery efforts along with encouraging open data, collaborating and sharing services.”