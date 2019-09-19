Onslow County Government wins award for communication during Hurricane Florence

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) - Holly Ridge police said they have identified a woman suspected of several vehicle break-ins on Wednesday.

In a post on the Holly Ridge Police Department's Facebook page, investigators said they have identified the suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Village at Folkstone subdivision, located on Pamlico Drive.

In a comment on that post, police said they will release the suspect's name after she has been served with the arrest warrants.

Earlier on Wednesday, HRPD posted a video on its Facebook page, which shows the suspect exiting the driver's side of the suspect vehicle and attempting to break into nearby vehicles.

PREVIOUS:

The Holly Ridge Police Dept. is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect and vehicle allegedly involved in several vehicle break-ins early Wednesday morning.

Police said at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a female suspect allegedly broke into several vehicles in the Village at Folkstone subdivision, located on Pamlico Drive.

Police said, in the surveillance video below, the suspect can be seen exiting the driver's side of the suspect vehicle and attempting to break into nearby vehicles.