Onslow County Health Department, hospital has survey to assess health of community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Health Department and Onslow Memorial Hospital is currently making a survey available for resident to give their input on the health of the community.

The survey covers a large range of topics, from education, employment, safety and access to healthcare. It’s been given before, with the results used to help the health department, hospital and other officials to “implement projects and initiatives to reduce barriers, advocate for resources availability and improve the health of Onslow County, according to information in a press releaase.

“This year’s survey is as important as it’s ever been as we look towards a future of lessons learned and improvements regarding community health,” said Erin Tallman, Senior Vice President and Patient Advocacy and Compliance Officer for Onslow Memorial Hospital.

“Onslow County is conducting its survey in conjunction with 34 other communities in eastern North Carolina as part of a regional health assessment. The report that we generate from the survey results will be about Onslow County’s health; however, we will be able to compare data across jurisdictions because of this regional approach.

“Our purpose in participating in a regional assessment is to identify health issues that multiple counties might have in common. Then, we can pool ideas and resources to be able to work on those common issues.”

The survey is open until June 30. It can be accessed through this link.

Paper copies of the survey are available at both locations. Survey results are anonymous. It is estimated that it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete.