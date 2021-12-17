JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are right around the corner and after the Omicron variant was found in Pitt County Thursday, the Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely.

Health department Child Health and Immunization Nursing Supervisor and Vaccine Coordinator, Whitney Jezek said if you don’t have to travel anytime soon, don’t. But if you do, make sure to do the things they’ve been saying since the beginning: wait six feet apart, wash your hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated.

“If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, get your first dose before you go. If you need your second dose, get your second dose. If you need a booster, get your booster,” said Jezek.

Jezek said one of the best ways to protect against the new variant is to get your booster.

“The booster is truly that hedge of protection that you need to either not get so sick that you’re hospitalized or pass away,” said Jezek.

9OYS caught up with one Jacksonville resident who was waiting for her family to arrive at Albert J Ellis Airport. Linda McReynolds said she’s going to take precautions because they still don’t feel 100% safe.

“I figure anything we can do to help stay safe we need to do especially with the new variant out, so we’ll keep the crowds low, and make sure and use hand sanitizer and wear a mask,” said McReynolds

Health officials add getting your flu vaccine at the same time as your COVID-19 is also another added layer of protection.

“There’s a SARS component to the flu vaccine as well and we can actually what they call co-administered so you can get a COVID vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same day,” said Jezek.

The Onslow County Health Department is offering extended vaccine clinic hours until 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. If you’re looking to book an appointment to get your booster shot, call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910 989-5027 for information.