JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A healthcare worker in Onslow County has received recognition for her caring personality.

The Gannett’s Kindness is Contagious award was given to Anne Gerichten at Onslow Memorial Hospital. She celebrated the recognition with her family and work friends Monday afternoon. She said she was humbled to even be nominated and said everyone at the hospital is deserving of the award.

“We do this together as a team. It’s not just a one person, we make a difference in people’s lives and multiple roles in an organization like this, and so I feel part of the team,” Gerichten said.

Gerichten added she’s unsure what she’s going to do with the $5,000 but plans on using it to help out others instead of herself.