JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday is National First Responders Day and in Onslow County they’re taking the time to honor those on the front lines.

Fourteen names are listed on the Public Safety Memorial in Onslow County. It names the brave men and women who died while putting their lives on the line to help others.

With the playing of “Amazing Grace” and the singing of the national anthem, public servants throughout the county gathered to remember the fallen heroes they’ve worked alongside, thinking of the memories and times they shared. A wreath was laid at the memorial to show that these public servants will never be forgotten.

“I knew Steve Black. He was the last deputy who passed away. He worked in the court. So he did a fine job. Everybody liked him,” said Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas.

“Quite a few of the personnel that are on this memorial I have worked with, some of them very closely,” said Emergency Services Director for Onslow County, Norman Bryson. “It’s very unfortunate, you know, here in Onslow County, we hope we never have to add any more names to this wall.”

Officials reminded people that when they see blue and red flashing lights, they’re there for a reason. So it’s important to make way for them to help save the lives of others.

Many of the first responders added that they think of their fallen brothers and sisters, not just today, but every day.