JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new program to help locate at-risk individuals who are prone to wandering by foot.

Project Lifesaver is essentially a tracking device band that uses radio frequencies to reduce search times for law enforcement when an individual is missing. The international program has helped find over 4,300 people and is already being utilized in other counties in Eastern North Carolina.

The sheriff said they’ve had people with autism and Alzheimer’s wander by foot, and a program like this can really benefit all involved.

“The young girl was missing for almost 1,214 hours. And if we’d had this device, we would have found her very quickly. That individual currently has a bracelet now. So if they wander off again, we will be in a better position to try to help locate her,” said Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas.

It is $345 to get all of the equipment. Thomas said people can donate to the program to help others who may not be able to afford it.