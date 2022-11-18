JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on November 18-19. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.

One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.

“[We’re] just kind of prepping everything and waiting for them to bring out the pigs. Then you have to go in and dress everything out, trim it and clean it,” said pitmaster Grady Dixon.

Dixon is one of 13 competing in the contest on Saturday. The two-day event also includes a kid’s competition, with six local kids grilling hamburgers and pork chops for the judges to taste.

“They’ll be judged on tenderness, texture, and the taste of course and we’ve got some of Onslow County school staff to come in and judge them,” said Recreation Program Supervisor, LaQuesha Cadwallader.

Both contests are all in good spirits. The event will also include a People’s Choice Tasting for the Whole Hog Competition, live music, and a kid zone.

For more information about the event, click here.