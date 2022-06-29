JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center is educating the public on different topics and issues within the district.

On Wednesday, the organization held its first community training event. Some items on the agenda included safe zone training, networking 101, voter education and suicide prevention.

“I’m meeting more and more people throughout this community, I get constantly ‘I didn’t know that. I didn’t understand that.’ So how do we educate people without being in the community? We have to be out present,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, executive director of the Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Biancuzzo said the organization plans to do this kind of training quarterly, with the next event scheduled for January.