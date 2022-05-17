JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Onslow County Library is fighting literacy challenges that people of all ages may suffer. There are many kinds of literacy beyond reading books, including health and nutrition literacy, digital literacy, financial literacy, legal literacy and civic literacy.

The Onslow Literacy Council will gather at Richard Ray Park at Jacksonville Commons on May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. to answer questions and raise awareness. The public is invited to join us in the effort. There will be a book exchange for all ages.

Officials will also be collecting nonperishable items for the United Way of Onslow County CHEW program. A list of needed items for the Children Healthy Eating on Weekends program is available at https://uwonslow.org/CHEW

In addition, there will be contributions accepted for the Onslow County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Details are available at https://onslowcountync.gov/1038/Summer-Reading

According to the last survey of the National Assessment of Adult Literacy, 1 in 6 adults in Onslow County cannot read or write at the basic sixth-grade level, leaving them vulnerable to problems with parenting, employment, health, safety and self-esteem.