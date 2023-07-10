JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County is taking steps to ensure the safety of its staff and citizens by installing a metal detector at its entrance.

Citizens will be required to walk through it in order tn enter the library. The use of the metal detectors began on June 12.

“Onslow County is implementing new precautions and/or measures in various county buildings to ensure safety of staff and citizens,” county officials said in a statement to WNCT’s Claire Curry. “The Onslow County Public Library Main Branch is a county-owned building that had 11,781 visitors in the month of June. The metal detector initiative went live on June 12, 2023 and since that time there has been positive feedback from our patrons with most voicing their support of this step to ensure their safety.

“Upon entering the building, patrons are asked to pass through a metal detector gate accompanied by bag searches. This is an initiative to offer a safer environment for all Onslow County staff and citizens that utilize the plethora of resources within this community resource hub. The public library is a safe haven for all citizens and visitors should feel like they are stepping into a community living room and place for learning.”