JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Government is considering funding local non-profits.

The county was able to give out $800,000 in grants last year. Officials now are currently looking to continue helping local organizations because of how much they help the community.

“We really do cherish our nonprofits, and we’re so glad that we have them,” said Onslow County Assistant County Manager Sheri Slater. “And we always look forward to the opportunity to hear from them and see what kind of wonderful things they’re doing in the community to help us meet the needs of the citizens.”

The deadline to submit an application is March 1. Click here to get started.