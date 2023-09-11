JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in the 2020 killing of his mother and grandparents is scheduled to be in Superior Court on Monday in Onslow County.

Jordan Tyshone Meade was arrested after three people were found dead inside their homes in Onslow County on March 26, 2020. The deaths took place at 1018 Birchwood Drive and 1020 Birchwood Drive in Jacksonville.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the murders. Upon arrival, Geraldine A. Hawks, 60, and Emmitt Jordan Hawks Sr., 71, were discovered dead at one home. Upon further investigation, an additional victim, Jackqueline Meade, 48, was discovered next door. All three victims died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Missing from the Hawks’ home was a burgundy 2019 Ford Explorer, which was later recovered in Burlington, where Meade was eventually arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

District Attorney Ernie Lee be representing the State in the scheduled 2 p.m. appearance. The defense attorneys are Emily Byrum and Cecilia Reyna of Wilmington.