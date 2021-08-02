Onslow County manager says assistance needed as almost 30 EMS workers out with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday morning, during the Onslow County commissioners meeting, it was confirmed that 10 EMS officials in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have requested the state ambulance strike team to help them out. Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell said EMS has almost 30 people out due to coronavirus. She said the virus is also impacting the county’s sheriff’s office.

“These are the folks that we send out there every day who are in contact with the public, and we ask a lot from these folks and we’ve got to try to keep them safe,” Johnson said.