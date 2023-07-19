JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced Wednesday she will be resigning from her position.

Onslow County Public Information Officer Kevin Reopelle told WNCT’s Claire Curry about Griffin’s resignation, which she submitted Wednesday. Her last day will be Oct. 6.

Griffin has been county manager for four years and served as deputy county manager for two years before that. She helped spearhead the efforts throughout the county in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and through the coronavirus pandemic. She has also helped the county develop closer relationships with the Onslow County School System, Marine Corps Installations East, area municipalities and other community partners.

“I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to serve as Onslow County Manager for the last four years,” Griffin said. “I thank the Board of Commissioners and all of our hard-working staff members for the support they have given me. This is an amazing community, and I am honored to have been given this opportunity to serve.”

A search will begin to find her replacement.