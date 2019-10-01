JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Onslow County authorities said no one will be charged in the accidental death of a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Sunday night.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Patrick Anthony Bearden Jr., age 32, of Hannah Court in Midway Park, was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, after he was hit by a vehicle and hit his head on the roadway.
Deputies said Bearden and his roommate, Joshua Edward Gilbert, age 22, were arguing in their home, when Gilbert got in his car to leave the home to diffuse the argument, at approximately 7:30 p.m. As Gilbert drove away from the home, Bearden reportedly jumped onto Gilbert’s vehicle, then fell off the vehicle and hit his head on the pavement.
Gilbert and other witnesses at the scene tried to give aid to Bearden, and called 911 to request an ambulance for Bearden.
EMS personnel who arrived on scene performed CPR, but their efforts were not successful, and Bearden was pronounced dead.
The Onslow County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office reviewed the case and ruled Bearden’s death accidental, so Gilbert will not be charged in this case.
Onslow County man’s death ruled an accident
