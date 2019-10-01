Onslow County man’s death ruled an accident

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday it has arrested and charged two people who allegedly broke into 14 vehicles in the county in September.

In a press release issued Tuesday, deputies said on Monday they arrested Shannon Randall Turner, age 34, of County Road in Daleville, and Cambrin Kai Bennett, age 21, of Pondview Circle in Hampstead.

Turner and Bennett were each charged with 14 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, 14 counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Larceny, and 14 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny.

Investigators said in September, deputies responded to reported vehicle break-ins in Richlands, Jacksonville, and Sneads Ferry.

One victim released security camera footage on social media of a male and female attempting to break into their vehicles.

Thanks to the help of those images, detectives identifed and arrested the suspects.